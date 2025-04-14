North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for witnesses after windows smashed at property in Ripon

By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Apr 2025, 12:13 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal for information and witnesses after windows were smashed at a property in Ripon.

The incident happened at around midnight on January 20 when three people were seen smashing windows at an address on Bondgate.

If you can help the police with their investigation, you should get in contact with North Yorkshire Police.

You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Gareth Skelton.

The police have issued an appeal for information and witnesses after three people were seen smashing windows at an address on Bondgate in Ripon

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250011402 when providing any details regarding the incident.

