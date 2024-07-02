North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for witnesses after racial slurs shouted during film at Harrogate cinema
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following a racially-aggravated public order incident at a cinema in Harrogate.
A suspect entered a screen at the Everyman cinema between 7.30pm and 8.15pm on June 15 and shouted racial slurs before leaving.
The film "Freud's Last Session" was showing at the time.
Anyone who was watching the film at the time, or has any information about the incident, is asked to get in contact with North Yorkshire Police.
You can email [email protected] or call 101
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240105961 when passing any information on regarding the incident.