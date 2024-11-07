North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for witnesses after mobility scooter user abused on major road in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following an incident on a major road in Harrogate last week.

The incident happened on Thursday, October 31 at approximately 4.00pm on Knaresborough Road, between Drake's Fish and Chip Shop and the pedestrian crossing near Jesmond Road.

The victim, who was using a mobility scooter, was traveling along the road when a man and woman became verbally abusive.

The male suspect then became aggressive, pursuing the victim to the pedestrian crossing where he subjected them to further verbal abuse.

The suspect kicked and shoved the scooter and attempted to push it over while the victim was still seated.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are especially interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured it.

"We would also like to hear from the individual who came to the victim’s aid.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 10.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240199138 when providing any details regarding the incident.