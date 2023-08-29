News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train

North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for witnesses after car spotted driving erratically through Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a car was seen drivingerratically through the streets of Knaresborough.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Aug 2023, 08:54 BST- 1 min read

On Thursday 17 August at around 7.45pm, police received a number of reports from members of the public concerned about the erratic driving of a grey 2003 registered Volvo estate car.

Police have carried out extensive enquiries to identify the driver at the time and are appealing to anyone who saw the car or has captured its movements on a dashcam or doorbell to get in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who can assist the police with their investigation is asked to email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230154994 when passing on any details.