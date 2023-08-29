North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for witnesses after car spotted driving erratically through Knaresborough

On Thursday 17 August at around 7.45pm, police received a number of reports from members of the public concerned about the erratic driving of a grey 2003 registered Volvo estate car.

Police have carried out extensive enquiries to identify the driver at the time and are appealing to anyone who saw the car or has captured its movements on a dashcam or doorbell to get in touch.

Anyone who can assist the police with their investigation is asked to email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.