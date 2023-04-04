North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information following theft of bike in Ripon

The incident happened in Southgate on Sunday, April 2 at approximately 3.30pm.

The bicycle is a Giant XTC Team Full Suspension Mountain Bike and is mainly black and red with hints of yellow on the frame, has red forks and hope breaks.

The word “GIANT” is written on the middle part of the frame in large black letters and there is a yellow boarder around the writing.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information following the theft of a bike in Ripon

There is no mud guard at the back and there is a bracket for a bike computer, but no computer is attached to the bike.

There are also lights on the front and back of the bike.

If you see the stolen bicycle or have any information of its whereabouts, you are urged to email [email protected]

You can also contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, selecting option two, and asking for Jacob Higgins.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.