News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
2 hours ago Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
2 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
2 hours ago Woman dies during gastric band op in Turkey
13 hours ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
17 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy

North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information following theft of bike in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following the theft of a bicycle in Ripon over the weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Apr 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened in Southgate on Sunday, April 2 at approximately 3.30pm.

The bicycle is a Giant XTC Team Full Suspension Mountain Bike and is mainly black and red with hints of yellow on the frame, has red forks and hope breaks.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The word “GIANT” is written on the middle part of the frame in large black letters and there is a yellow boarder around the writing.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information following the theft of a bike in RiponNorth Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information following the theft of a bike in Ripon
North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information following the theft of a bike in Ripon
Most Popular

There is no mud guard at the back and there is a bracket for a bike computer, but no computer is attached to the bike.

There are also lights on the front and back of the bike.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you see the stolen bicycle or have any information of its whereabouts, you are urged to email [email protected]

You can also contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, selecting option two, and asking for Jacob Higgins.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230058509 when providing any information.