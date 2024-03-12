North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information following burglary at property in Harrogate district village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at a property in the village of Baldersby between 7pm on Tuesday 5 and 1pm on Wednesday 6 March.

Officers are requesting the publics assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the burglary.

In particular, the police are appealing for information and dashcam footage which could identify any suspects or vehicles that were involved.

Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call 101, select option two, and ask for Leah Champion.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.