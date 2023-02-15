News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information following attempted burglary in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an attempted burglary in Harrogate on Monday afternoon.

By Lucy Chappell
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 2:59pm

The attempted burglary happened at a house on Bramham Drive between 2.15pm and 3pm on Monday (February 13).

Significant damage was caused to the external doors of the property, but the offender failed to gain entry.

As part of ongoing enquiries, police are appealing for information about a suspicious car and its driver who were seen at the time of the incident.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an attempted burglary in Harrogate
The vehicle is described as a dark coloured Seat Leon with a registration containing '70'.

The driver is described as a young white man with a round face, about 5ft 8inch tall, with short dark hair and wearing a dark hoodie.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call 101, select option two, and ask for Elizabeth Parry.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230027326 when providing any details.