North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information following attempted burglary at property in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following an attempted burglary at a property in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
The incident happened at an address on Azerley Grove between midnight and 3am on Saturday (7 October) when the suspect(s) attempted to enter the property but were disturbed.

On the same night, three men were seen on Ring doorbell footage approaching a second property nearby.

One of the men was described as wearing a striped body warmer over a long-sleeved top and was wearing dark joggers and dark trainers.

Police have issued an appeal for information following an attempted burglary at property in HarrogatePolice have issued an appeal for information following an attempted burglary at property in Harrogate
A second man was described as wearing a tracksuit with reflective stripes on the lower legs and all three men were wearing balaclavas.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance and are keen to hear from anyone who has any information or doorbell footage which could assist the police with their investigation.

Anyone with any information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ruby Rutter.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230190164 when providing any details.