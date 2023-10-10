North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information following attempted burglary at property in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at an address on Azerley Grove between midnight and 3am on Saturday (7 October) when the suspect(s) attempted to enter the property but were disturbed.

On the same night, three men were seen on Ring doorbell footage approaching a second property nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the men was described as wearing a striped body warmer over a long-sleeved top and was wearing dark joggers and dark trainers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have issued an appeal for information following an attempted burglary at property in Harrogate

A second man was described as wearing a tracksuit with reflective stripes on the lower legs and all three men were wearing balaclavas.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance and are keen to hear from anyone who has any information or doorbell footage which could assist the police with their investigation.

Anyone with any information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ruby Rutter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.