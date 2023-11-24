North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after van stolen from business park in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a van that has been stolen from a business park in Ripon.

A Fiat Ducalo light goods vehicle was stolen from Hemmingways at Barker Business Park, in Melmerby near Ripon, at 1.15am on Tuesday November 21.

The registration number of the vehicle is BV19OPH and is white in colour and has a distinctive blue curtain side.

If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, you should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Richard Tindall.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information after a van was stolen from a business park in Ripon

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.