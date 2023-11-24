North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after van stolen from business park in Ripon
A Fiat Ducalo light goods vehicle was stolen from Hemmingways at Barker Business Park, in Melmerby near Ripon, at 1.15am on Tuesday November 21.
The registration number of the vehicle is BV19OPH and is white in colour and has a distinctive blue curtain side.
If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, you should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Richard Tindall.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230221425 when passing on any details.