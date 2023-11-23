North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after two men attempt to steal motorbike in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following an attempted theft of a motorbike in Harrogate.

At around 12:40am on Wednesday, November 22, two men attempted to steal a Honda motorbike parked on Mafeking Street.

When disturbed, they ran off taking a pair of gloves from the bike which contained a tracker device which was later found on Skipton Road.

One of the men involved is described as wearing a black puffer jacket.

Officers are asking for anyone who has any information, or CCTV footage of the incident, to get in touch.

You should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Sam Clarke.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.