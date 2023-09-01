North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after trailer and building equipment stolen in Tadcaster

The Ifor Williams trailer was taken at around 1pm on Thursday 24 August from a rural address to the north of Tadcaster.

It had just been loaded with building items including drills, wheelbarrows and sand before being hitched to the suspect vehicle and driven away.

The trailer has a serial number etched in to the hitch - 5185867.

Police have issued an appeal for information after a trailer and building equipment were stolen in Tadcaster

If you have seen the trailer or been offered any building items for sale that may have been in it, you are urged call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1193 Mee.