North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after tools stolen from car garage in Harrogate
The incident happened at 12.28am on Friday (April 5) at HG Motors which is located off Bogs Lane in Starkbeck.
The offender(s) have gained entry to the premises via a roof panel and have removed a number of tools.
These include an Autel MaxiSys pro diagnostic machine including its black and red case.
A Milwaukee Impact tool and grinder in black and red and a set of Franklin and Signet ratchet spanners were also taken.
If you know where these items are, or have been offered one or more of these items, you are urged to get in touch with the police.
Officers are also interested in hearing from anyone who witnessed any vehicles or people on Bilton Hall Drive around the time of the offence.
You should email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the police with their investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Katie Jacobs
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240058918 when providing any details about the incident.