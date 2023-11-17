North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after Mercedes car stolen from property in Tadcaster
The car, with registration ending ZXV, was stolen from St Andrews Walk between 8pm on Wednesday 15 and 7.30am on Thursday 16 November.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or doorbell footage of the incident to come forward.
Anyone that could assist the police with their investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230217121 when providing any details.