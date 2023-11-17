North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after Mercedes car stolen from property in Tadcaster

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following the theft of a white Mercedes car near Tadcaster.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The car, with registration ending ZXV, was stolen from St Andrews Walk between 8pm on Wednesday 15 and 7.30am on Thursday 16 November.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or doorbell footage of the incident to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone that could assist the police with their investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information after a Mercedes car was stolen from Tadcaster

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.