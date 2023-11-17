News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING

North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after Mercedes car stolen from property in Tadcaster

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following the theft of a white Mercedes car near Tadcaster.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Nov 2023, 15:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The car, with registration ending ZXV, was stolen from St Andrews Walk between 8pm on Wednesday 15 and 7.30am on Thursday 16 November.

Officers are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV or doorbell footage of the incident to come forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone that could assist the police with their investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Most Popular
North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information after a Mercedes car was stolen from TadcasterNorth Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information after a Mercedes car was stolen from Tadcaster
North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for information after a Mercedes car was stolen from Tadcaster

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230217121 when providing any details.