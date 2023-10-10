North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after house broken into and Audi stolen from driveway in Ripon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on Clotherholme Park between midnight and 3.30am on Tuesday when the rear door of the house was damaged and a set of keys were taken.

An Audi A5 five-door hatchback in white with registration FX69 UCG was then stolen from the driveway of the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for the stolen vehicle and are also appealing for any CCTV or doorbell footage that may help with their investigation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a car was stolen from a property in Ripon

Anyone with any information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Sam Clarke.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.