North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after house broken into and Audi stolen from driveway in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a car was stolen from a house in Ripon in the early hours of this morning.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 16:10 BST
The incident happened on Clotherholme Park between midnight and 3.30am on Tuesday when the rear door of the house was damaged and a set of keys were taken.

An Audi A5 five-door hatchback in white with registration FX69 UCG was then stolen from the driveway of the property.

Police are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for the stolen vehicle and are also appealing for any CCTV or doorbell footage that may help with their investigation.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a car was stolen from a property in RiponNorth Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information after a car was stolen from a property in Ripon
Anyone with any information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Sam Clarke.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230192125 when passing on any details.