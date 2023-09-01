News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after ‘high value’ items stolen during burglary in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary at a commercial property in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Sep 2023, 08:30 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened after 5pm on Thursday 24 August and before 10am on Friday 25 August at an address on Montpellier Parade.

The offenders entered through a fire door and stole cash, high-value clothing and accessory items.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A number of high-value clothing and accessory items were stolen from an address on Montpellier Parade in HarrogateA number of high-value clothing and accessory items were stolen from an address on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate
In particular, officers are appealing for information about anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or anyone seen with branded denim-coloured clothing and leather handbags.

If you have been offered anything of this nature for sale, officers would be keen to speak with you.

Furthermore, they would like to speak to anyone with CCTV footage of anything suspicious between the times stated that covers Montpellier Parade/Mews/Street/Hill/Square.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Greenbank 1188.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230161091 when providing any details.