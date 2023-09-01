North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after ‘high value’ items stolen during burglary in Harrogate

The incident happened after 5pm on Thursday 24 August and before 10am on Friday 25 August at an address on Montpellier Parade.

The offenders entered through a fire door and stole cash, high-value clothing and accessory items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of high-value clothing and accessory items were stolen from an address on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate

In particular, officers are appealing for information about anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or anyone seen with branded denim-coloured clothing and leather handbags.

If you have been offered anything of this nature for sale, officers would be keen to speak with you.

Furthermore, they would like to speak to anyone with CCTV footage of anything suspicious between the times stated that covers Montpellier Parade/Mews/Street/Hill/Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Greenbank 1188.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.