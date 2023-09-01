North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after ‘high value’ items stolen during burglary in Harrogate
The incident happened after 5pm on Thursday 24 August and before 10am on Friday 25 August at an address on Montpellier Parade.
The offenders entered through a fire door and stole cash, high-value clothing and accessory items.
Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, officers are appealing for information about anyone acting suspiciously in the area, or anyone seen with branded denim-coloured clothing and leather handbags.
If you have been offered anything of this nature for sale, officers would be keen to speak with you.
Furthermore, they would like to speak to anyone with CCTV footage of anything suspicious between the times stated that covers Montpellier Parade/Mews/Street/Hill/Square.
Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Greenbank 1188.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230161091 when providing any details.