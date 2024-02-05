News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after football sportswear stolen during burglary in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a commercial burglary in a Harrogate district village over the weekend.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Feb 2024, 14:29 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 14:40 GMT
The incident happened on Wetherby Road in Long Marston at approximately 10.35pm on Sunday (February 4).

It involved a group of unknown offenders breaking into a commercial property and taking a large quantity of football sportswear from the premises.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police are appealing for information and witnesses following a commercial burglary in Harrogate

In particular, they are appealing for information about anyone seen acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the offence.

Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Lily Clennett.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240021579 when providing any details.