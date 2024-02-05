Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened on Wetherby Road in Long Marston at approximately 10.35pm on Sunday (February 4).

It involved a group of unknown offenders breaking into a commercial property and taking a large quantity of football sportswear from the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The police are appealing for information and witnesses following a commercial burglary in Harrogate

In particular, they are appealing for information about anyone seen acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the offence.

Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Lily Clennett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.