North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after car stolen in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police are urging residents in to keep an eye out for a car that has been stolen from a property in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Mar 2023, 08:14 BST- 1 min read
A dark grey Ford Focus, with registration number KP15 ZWG, was reported stolen from Albert Street between midday on Saturday, March 18 and 8.30am the next day.
If you see it, or know where it is, you are urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the reference number 12230049359.
You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.