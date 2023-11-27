North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after café window smashed in Ripon
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses after a café window was smashed with a rock in Ripon last week.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at a café on Bedern Bank between 6pm on Thursday 23 and 6.15am on Friday 24 November.
Anyone with any information which could help the police with their investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230223286 when providing any details.