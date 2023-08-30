News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Man dies following collision on major road between Harrogate and Ripon
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids

North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after bus windows smashed in Harrogate district village causing £100,000 worth of damage

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information in relation to an incident of criminal damage in Tockwith.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Aug 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 11:26 BST

The incident occurred at Tockwith Airfield on Southfield Lane between 10pm on Monday 21 and 9am Tuesday 22 August.

The windows of fifteen buses were smashed which has caused substantial damage to the value of approximately £100,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police have issued an appeal for information after 15 bus windows were smashed causing £100k worth of damagePolice have issued an appeal for information after 15 bus windows were smashed causing £100k worth of damage
Police have issued an appeal for information after 15 bus windows were smashed causing £100k worth of damage
Most Popular

In particular, officers are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the surrounding area at the time of the incident and/or if anyone has any CCTV.

Anyone with information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Chloe Winter-Atkinson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230158082 when providing any details.