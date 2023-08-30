The incident occurred at Tockwith Airfield on Southfield Lane between 10pm on Monday 21 and 9am Tuesday 22 August.

The windows of fifteen buses were smashed which has caused substantial damage to the value of approximately £100,000.

Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the surrounding area at the time of the incident and/or if anyone has any CCTV.

Anyone with information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Chloe Winter-Atkinson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.