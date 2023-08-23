North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after burglary at house in Harrogate

The incident happened on Westminster Crescent between 9.30am on Thursday 17 August and 3pm on Sunday 20 August when somebody entered the property and stole a number of high-value items.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has information that could help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident should email [email protected].

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Jonathan Cleary.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.