News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after burglary at house in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses about a burglary that took place at a property in Harrogate last week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 14:26 BST

The incident happened on Westminster Crescent between 9.30am on Thursday 17 August and 3pm on Sunday 20 August when somebody entered the property and stole a number of high-value items.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has information that could help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident should email [email protected].

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Jonathan Cleary.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230156838 when passing on any details.