North Yorkshire Police issue appeal for information after 29 sheep stolen from field in Harrogate district village
The sheep were stolen from land adjacent to Duck Street Lane in Greenhow between Tuesday 10 and Sunday 22 October.
Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information about any wagons or farm vehicles with a trailer that have been seen acting suspicious in the area.
Anyone with any information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Dave Mackay.
You can also email [email protected]
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230201258 when passing on any details.