North Yorkshire Police issue appeal after jewellery and high-value items stolen during burglary at property in Harrogate
The incident happened at approximately 6.40pm on Friday, October 18 at a property on Fulwith Mill Lane when thieves broke in.
They stole jewellery and other high-value items.
North Yorkshire Police has released images of some of the stolen items and are appealing for anyone who has either been offered, or has purchased any of them, to get in touch.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are also still appealing for any witnesses who may have any information about suspicious vehicles or people around the area at the time of this incident.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Beth Long.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240190595 when providing any details regarding the incident.