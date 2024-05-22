North Yorkshire Police issue appeal after high-value machinery stolen from worksite in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after high-value machinery was stolen from a worksite in Harrogate.

The incident happened between Friday evening (May 17) and Monday morning (May 20) at Nidd Gorge, near Bilton Lane when four pieces of plant machinery, including a digger and three smaller tracked barrows, were stolen.

Officers are appealing for any information regarding any suspicious 4x4 vehicles that were seen leaving Bilton Lane over the weekend, potentially with a trailer carrying the stolen equipment.

You can email [email protected] if you have any information that could help their investigation.

A digger and three small tracked barrows were stolen from a worksite at Nidd Gorge in Harrogate at the weekend

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Ben Wheatley.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.