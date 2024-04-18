North Yorkshire Police issue advice to dog owners after reports of dog being attacked in Ripon
The police have received a number of reports in the past week of dogs getting loose, including an incident where one dog attacked another, causing no injury.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Could all dog owners take extra care to supervise their dogs when exercising outside or at their property to minimise any risk to other dogs or members of the public.
"Check your garden for any potential exit points for your dog and take action to avoid this from happening.”
If you witness a loose dog or a dog attack, you should contact the police by calling 101 in a non-emergency or 999 in an emergency.