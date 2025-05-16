North Yorkshire Police investigating road rage incident following collision on major road in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation following a road rage incident between two drivers in Harrogate last week.

The road rage incident occurred at approximately 7pm on Wednesday, May 7 at the temporary traffic lights on Dragon Road and happened following a low impact road traffic collision.

It is alleged that the drivers of a blue BMW and a Renault Traffic van had a heated argument.

They then drove off to Grove Road to discuss the incident further due to the traffic that was building up.

A further heated argument took place, and the male driver of the van attempted to leave, as he was concerned about the behaviour of the BMW driver.

The BMW driver is alleged to have blocked the van driver's door and grabbed him, pushing against his chest.

The van driver managed to free himself and drove off, while the BMW driver left the scene, turning left onto Skipton Road.

If you have any information regarding the incident, including any CCTV or mobile footage capturing the incident, you should get in contact with the police.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.