North Yorkshire police investigate BB gun incident involving a parked car

The incident happened in Nether Poppleton near York. at around 7.15pm last night, Monday, March 6 when an unknown suspect approached the car that was parked on a resident’s drive and damaged the windows.

No one was injured or threatened during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and anyone who saw any suspicious activity or has doorbell or private CCTV footage that may have captured the suspect or the incident, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, if they have not already spoken to officers.

North Yorkshire Police are carrying out enquiries after damage was caused to a car with a BB gun.

Please quote reference 12230041432 when passing on information.