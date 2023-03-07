North Yorkshire police investigate BB gun incident involving a parked car
North Yorkshire Police are carrying out enquiries after damage was caused to a car with a BB gun.
The incident happened in Nether Poppleton near York. at around 7.15pm last night, Monday, March 6 when an unknown suspect approached the car that was parked on a resident’s drive and damaged the windows.
No one was injured or threatened during the incident.
Officers are carrying out enquiries in the area and anyone who saw any suspicious activity or has doorbell or private CCTV footage that may have captured the suspect or the incident, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, if they have not already spoken to officers.
Please quote reference 12230041432 when passing on information.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555.