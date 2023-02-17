North Yorkshire Police increase patrols in Harrogate after woman was robbed and sexually assaulted

Members of the public may see an increased police presence in the Bogs Lane area of Harrogate in the coming days.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on the night of Wednesday, February 15 when the victim was approached by a man on a lane near to the tennis field who stole her jacket and mobile phone and then sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as tall and was wearing dark coloured clothing including black jogging trousers, a black puffer jacket, brown boots and had a large ring on his finger.

Police have increased their patrols on a Harrogate street after a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted

Following the assault, the man ran off in the direction of Starbeck High Street.

The victim sustained facial injuries during the incident and is receiving support from specially trained officers.

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries including CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

As part of their investigation, police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious people or activity to contact them.

Officers are also asking anyone who lives in Bogs Lane, Allotment Gardens, Hillbank View or the approaches to Bogs Lane who has doorbell or private CCTV cameras that may have captured the suspect or the incident on camera, to contact them if they have not already spoken to the police.

If you can assist the police with their investigation, you are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Harrogate CID.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230028839 when providing any information.