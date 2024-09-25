North Yorkshire Police ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for welfare of missing 14-year-old girl from Harrogate
Leah was last seen at her home in Harrogate on the evening of Tuesday, September 24.
Leah is around 5ft 2inch tall, has blonde shoulder-length hair and blue eyes and is believed to be wearing a grey faux leather jacket and black trainers.
She also has links to Leeds and Bradford and may have travelled out of North Yorkshire.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Leah, but we growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.”
If you think you have seen Leah, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you have an immediate sighting of her, or know where she is now, you should call 999.