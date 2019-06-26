North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner welcomes revenge porn law review

North Yorkshire’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Julia Mulligan - who leads the No More Naming campaign calling for anonymity for revenge porn victims - has welcomed today’s announcement on image-based sexual abuse.

More than 15,000 people have signed the campaign’s petition calling for a change in the law so victims of revenge porn have the same rights as victims of other types of sexual assault and have their identity protected by law.

The Government has today announced that The Law Commission will examine the legislation around the sharing of explicit images without consent.

Julia Mulligan said: “This is a huge step in the right direction of ensuring there is no more naming of revenge porn victims - but it needs to happen now.

“Every day we wait is a day when even more victims not only face having their most intimate moments shared online, but have to face their identity being known too.

“That’s not fair and it’s not right.

“It needs to change.

“I urge the Law Commission to examine this quickly and Ministers to legislate as soon as possible so victims of revenge porn aren’t put off reporting the crime and get the anonymity they deserve.”