North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner holds online meeting - how you can join

People joining the meeting, which will be broadcast live online on Thursday January 26, can also hear the latest updates from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

You can email [email protected] to submit a question in advance of the meeting, which starts at 12.30pm.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Zoe Metcalfe. Picture Tony Johnson

Commissioner Zoë said: “I always want to make sure I am asking the questions you want answers to, which is why these Public Accountability Meetings are so important.

“They allow me to find out more about the work of the police and fire and rescue service, and put the focus on topics which are important to residents and businesses across York and North Yorkshire.”

The focus of this month’s meetings:

12.30pm to 2pm – North Yorkshire Police

Offender Management – Update on how the police are working with offenders to reduce reoffending or prevent offending in the first place.

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/AME1QrYTKvc

2.30pm to 4pm – North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

HMICFRS report - North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s response to the findings of the recent inspection report, which provides an assessment of the service’s effectiveness and efficiency.

Watch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/xRdv7TfMqgY