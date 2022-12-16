North Yorkshire Police drink and drug driving campaign leads to more arrests in Harrogate
Police in North Yorkshire have now arrested 50 people in the first half of this year’s annual drink and drug drive campaign – including ten in Harrogate.
The campaign was launched on Thursday 1 December 2022.
In the first eight days officers arrested 18 people.
The second week of the campaign has seen the figure increase sharply to thirty-two arrests.
This now brings the total number of arrests to 50.
Out of the 50 arrests, 38 were men and 12 were women.
The figures broken down geographically are:
Harrogate: Ten arrests
York: Seven arrests
Scarborough: Six arrests
Hambleton: Four arrests
Ryedale: Three arrests
Craven: One arrest
Richmondshire: One arrest
Superintendent Emma Aldred, head of Specialist Operations at North Yorkshire Police, said: “It’s alarming to see that we have arrested 50 people in just over two weeks for drink or drug driving in North Yorkshire.
“I would like to thank members of the public who are responding to our campaign and providing us with information about people who are driving after consuming drink or drugs.
“The message is clear; we will not tolerate drink and drug drivers on North Yorkshire’s roads”.
The campaign launch saw Emmerdale actor Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle, participating in a mock road traffic collision to show members of the public the reality of drink or drug driving.
Since the launch of the campaign, which runs until Saturday, December 31, officers in North Yorkshire have been out patrolling the county in both marked and unmarked vehicles.