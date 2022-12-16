North Yorkshire Police drink and drug driving campaign leads to more arrests in Harrogate

Police in North Yorkshire have now arrested 50 people in the first half of this year’s annual drink and drug drive campaign – including ten in Harrogate.

The campaign was launched on Thursday 1 December 2022.

In the first eight days officers arrested 18 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second week of the campaign has seen the figure increase sharply to thirty-two arrests.

This now brings the total number of arrests to 50.

Out of the 50 arrests, 38 were men and 12 were women.

The figures broken down geographically are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrogate: Ten arrests

York: Seven arrests

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarborough: Six arrests

Hambleton: Four arrests

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryedale: Three arrests

Craven: One arrest

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richmondshire: One arrest

Superintendent Emma Aldred, head of Specialist Operations at North Yorkshire Police, said: “It’s alarming to see that we have arrested 50 people in just over two weeks for drink or drug driving in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank members of the public who are responding to our campaign and providing us with information about people who are driving after consuming drink or drugs.

“The message is clear; we will not tolerate drink and drug drivers on North Yorkshire’s roads”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign launch saw Emmerdale actor Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle, participating in a mock road traffic collision to show members of the public the reality of drink or drug driving.