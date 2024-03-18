North Yorkshire Police county lines crackdown sees 13 arrests, with cash, drugs and weapons seized

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of a week of activity, coordinated by the National County Lines Coordination Centre (NCLCC), police conducted eight warrants at various addresses across North Yorkshire, seizing £700 in cash, class A and class B drugs as well as several dangerous weapons which include a machete, cross bow and a throwing knife.

County Lines is a term used to describe gangs and organised criminal networks which export illegal drugs into other areas across the UK, using dedicated mobile phone ‘deal lines’.

Vulnerable people - including children – are forced to deal drugs and they will often use local properties as a base for their activities; this is often acquired by force and referred to as cuckooing.

A police crackdown on County Lines activity saw officers arrest 13 people.

Proactive safeguarding and welfare checks were conducted at hotels and bed and breakfasts where known vulnerable people are living and County Lines drop-in stalls were held in public areas for engagement within communities.

Highlights included:

Harrogate – officers presented an assembly at Harrogate High School to educate children about the dangers of drug use and county lines

Scarborough – targeted patrols were conducted at Scarborough Train Station to intercept drugs run via the transport network

Ryedale – police attended Thornton-le-Dale primary school to engage with children about cuckooing and the dangers of drug use.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Simpson said: “We fully understand the misery that is inflicted by County Lines drugs gangs upon vulnerable people, families, and communities in North Yorkshire.

"For this reason, we will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of targeting drug lines and safeguarding vulnerable people.

“Once again, I’m proud of the force’s results from this latest week of intensification but it is important to express that this is just seven days.

“Tackling County Lines drug dealing remains a priority for us, but we need the public to continue to report suspicious activity to us.