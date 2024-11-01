North Yorkshire Police conduct house-to-house enquiries following knifepoint robbery at park in Harrogate
The incident happened at approximately 2pm on Wednesday (October 30) when a teenage boy, who was in Woodfield Park, was approached by three males who attempted to steal his electric bike.
The suspects threatened the boy with a knife to try and force him to hand the bike over.
A member of the public who was passing by intervened before the suspects made off with the victim’s mobile phone, but not his bike.
Detective Inspector Mark Stamper, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “This is a concerning incident and a full investigation is underway.
“We have conducted house to house enquiries close to where the incident happened and are working hard to try and identify the suspects.
“I would urge people in the local area to review any CCTV or ring doorbell footage and come forward with any information which may help with our investigation.”
If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240198249 when providing any details regarding the incident.