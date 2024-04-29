North Yorkshire Police called to Harrogate town centre following concerns over man’s ‘behaviour towards women’
North Yorkshire Police were called to a street in Harrogate town centre on Friday after members of the public raised concerns about a man’s behaviour.
On Friday (April 26), officers were called to a disturbance involving a man whose behaviour was causing alarm among members of the public, in particular, his behaviour towards women.
The man became aggressive towards officers and was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “He was taken to hospital initially due to concerns about his health and intoxication.”