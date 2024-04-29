North Yorkshire Police called to Harrogate town centre following concerns over man’s ‘behaviour towards women’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Friday (April 26), officers were called to a disturbance involving a man whose behaviour was causing alarm among members of the public, in particular, his behaviour towards women.

The man became aggressive towards officers and was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...