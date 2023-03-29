North Yorkshire Police arrest three men after multiple cars broken into in Harrogate

In the early hours of this morning (March 29) two men from Bradford in their 50s were arrested after a Bilton resident spotted suspicious activity on their doorbell camera and a person trying car door handles.

A short time later, officers located a man who matched the description that was passed to officers.

He was found to be with a second man and they were both arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference and going equipped for theft.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested three men after multiple cars were broken into in Harrogate

They are both currently in custody for questioning.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident yesterday (March 28), a 34-year-old man from Harrogate was arrested in connection with a similar incident that happened in the Yew Tree Lane area on Sunday (March 26).

