North Yorkshire Police arrest suspect after building broken into and cash stolen in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Apr 2025, 09:24 BST
North Yorkshire Police has arrested a burglary suspect after a building was broken into and cash was stolen in Harrogate.

At 1.45am on Wednesday (April 23), the police received a report of a burglary at a business on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate.

The building had been broken into and cash stolen.

Officers arrested a suspect shortly after for a range of offences, including drug driving and burglary.

A 38-year-old man remains in custody at this time while an investigation continues.

