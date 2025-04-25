North Yorkshire Police arrest suspect after building broken into and cash stolen in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police has arrested a burglary suspect after a building was broken into and cash was stolen in Harrogate.
At 1.45am on Wednesday (April 23), the police received a report of a burglary at a business on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate.
The building had been broken into and cash stolen.
Officers arrested a suspect shortly after for a range of offences, including drug driving and burglary.
A 38-year-old man remains in custody at this time while an investigation continues.