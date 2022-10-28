North Yorkshire police arrest man after disturbance in Harrogate district
North Yorkshire Police have made an arrest after a disturbance in the Harrogate district today.
A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the incident in Ripon city centre on suspicion of assaulting an emergency services worker.
The man was reported acting aggressively in the market square just after 1pm.
Investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with any information is requested to call 101 and please quote the incident reference number 1222019166.