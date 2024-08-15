North Yorkshire Police arrest Knaresborough man wanted on suspicion of serious assault

By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Aug 2024, 09:18 BST
North Yorkshire Police has located and arrested a man from Knaresborough who was wanted on suspicion of serious assault.

Liam Edmondson, aged 27, from Knaresborough, was detained following a public appeal to find him earlier this month, and has been taken into custody.

His wanted appeal is no longer active.