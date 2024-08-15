North Yorkshire Police arrest Knaresborough man wanted on suspicion of serious assault
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
North Yorkshire Police has located and arrested a man from Knaresborough who was wanted on suspicion of serious assault.
Liam Edmondson, aged 27, from Knaresborough, was detained following a public appeal to find him earlier this month, and has been taken into custody.
His wanted appeal is no longer active.