North Yorkshire Police arrest 24 people in Harrogate as Christmas drink and drug drive campaign continues

Since the operation was launched on December 1 with the help of actor Mark Charnock, who plays Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale, 80 motorists across North Yorkshire have been arrested.

Out of the 80 arrests, 50 were for drink driving and 27 were for drug driving, with three people arrested on suspicion of both – so far 31 of those arrested have been charged to court.

Three drivers have already appeared in court and have been disqualified from driving for between 12 and 20 months.

North Yorkshire Police have arrested 24 people in Harrogate as their Christmas drink and drug drive campaign continues

A fourth, who was four times over the legal limit for alcohol, has been given an interim disqualification while her case goes through the courts.

It has also hit the offenders hard in their pockets, with a total of £1,999 worth of fines and costs handed out between three of them so far.

Superintendent Emma Aldred, of North Yorkshire Police’s Specialist Operations Department, said: “These drivers should consider themselves lucky.

"Lucky that all they are facing is a fine and disqualification.

"They could have been facing something far worse had we not stopped them before they could cause serious harm to a member of the public or themselves.

“We are a few weeks into the campaign and to see 80 arrests already is disheartening and a great concern.

"Despite the warnings, despite the widespread message of the damage and destruction drink and drug driving can cause, it is unbelievable that people still take the risk.

“It is unacceptable and we know that the majority of people in our communities agree with us.

"I would like to thank the people who continue to report their suspicions about people suspected of drink or drug driving.

"Please keep on calling it in as you really could save a life.”

The operation will continue over the festive period with officers targeting the road network in marked and unmarked police vehicles.

Figures

Of the 80 people arrested, 61 were men and 19 were women

Harrogate - 24

York - 17

Scarborough – 13

Hambleton – 8

Selby – 6

Richmond – 5

Ryedale – 5

