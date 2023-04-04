North Yorkshire Police appealing for witnesses and information after two bikes stolen during burglary in Knaresborough

At some point between 1am and 9am on Sunday (April 2), thieves broke into a garage belonging to an address on Ripley Road, near to the junction with Netheredge Close in Knaresborough.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and would ask any local residents to review any CCTV or video doorbell footage.

In particular, they are appealing for information about two bikes that were stolen during the burglary.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after two bikes were stolen during a burglary in Knaresborough

One is a distinctive Commencal Meta Power E-Bike with a black and silver base colour with orange front forks.

The bike is particularly distinguishable with its Hawaiian style protective stickers on the frame.

The second bike is a Focus Raven hardtail which has a pearl white base colour with black and blue colouring.

Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask to speak to PC 976 Jacob Wright.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.