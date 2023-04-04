News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
10 minutes ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
34 minutes ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
49 minutes ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
2 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
2 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog

North Yorkshire Police appealing for witnesses and information after two bikes stolen during burglary in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary that occurred in Knaresborough over the weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read

At some point between 1am and 9am on Sunday (April 2), thieves broke into a garage belonging to an address on Ripley Road, near to the junction with Netheredge Close in Knaresborough.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and would ask any local residents to review any CCTV or video doorbell footage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In particular, they are appealing for information about two bikes that were stolen during the burglary.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after two bikes were stolen during a burglary in KnaresboroughPolice are appealing for witnesses and information after two bikes were stolen during a burglary in Knaresborough
Police are appealing for witnesses and information after two bikes were stolen during a burglary in Knaresborough
Most Popular

One is a distinctive Commencal Meta Power E-Bike with a black and silver base colour with orange front forks.

The bike is particularly distinguishable with its Hawaiian style protective stickers on the frame.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second bike is a Focus Raven hardtail which has a pearl white base colour with black and blue colouring.

Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask to speak to PC 976 Jacob Wright.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230058355 when providing any information.