North Yorkshire Police appealing for witnesses and information after bike stolen from outside cafe in Harrogate

Police believe that the bike was taken from outside Berties on Knaresborough Road between 10.30pm and 11pm on Thursday, April 13.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the distinctive bike around Harrogate or knows of anyone who has recently come into possession of such a bike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a bike was stolen from outside a cafe in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1668 Henderson.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad