North Yorkshire Police appealing for witnesses and information after bike stolen from outside cafe in Harrogate
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a bike theft that occurred in Harrogate last week.
Police believe that the bike was taken from outside Berties on Knaresborough Road between 10.30pm and 11pm on Thursday, April 13.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the distinctive bike around Harrogate or knows of anyone who has recently come into possession of such a bike.
Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1668 Henderson.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230066056 when providing any information.