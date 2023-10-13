North Yorkshire Police appealing for information as investigation continues into attempted arson attack at petrol station in Pateley Bridge
The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday (14 May), between 1.45am and 2.45am, when two men walked on to the forecourt at The Dales Market petrol station, placed a backpack in the area and set it alight, before it self-extinguished.
On the same day, officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of arson and criminal damage.
He was interviewed and later released on conditional bail.
A second man, aged 46, was arrested on 5 June in connection with this incident and both men remain on bail as enquiries continue.
Officers are now appealing to members of the public to get in touch if they have any information which may assist with the ongoing investigation, including being able to identify the man in the released CCTV images.
Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Jill Cowling.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230086186 when passing on any details.