North Yorkshire Police appeal for witnesses and dash cam footage following hit-and-run on A1 in Harrogate district
The incident happened between 5am and 5.15am on Monday (March 31) on the northbound carriageway between Boroughbridge (Junction 48) and Dishforth (Junction 49).
A grey Citroen C3 was travelling north when it was hit from behind by a black vehicle and ended up on the verge of the motorway.
The black vehicle failed to stop and continued north.
The occupants of the Citroen sustained minor injuries.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing to anyone who was travelling along the A1 and either witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage of the incident, or the moments before it, to contact us.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 300320250077 when providing any details regarding the incident.