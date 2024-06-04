North Yorkshire Police appeal for witnesses after woman injured by passing vehicle on major road in Pateley Bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was injured by a passing vehicle in Pateley Bridge.

The incident happened on the High Street at around 2.20pm on May 29 when a pedestrian was walking along the pavement and was hit by the mirror of a Black SUV type vehicle with a grey tent/roof box, causing injury to her arm.

The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

Officers are appealing to the driver of the vehicle and any witnesses of the collision to come forward.

The police are also appealing to anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, and anyone with any relevant dashcam footage, to get in contact.

If you can help, you can email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and enter extension number 30319.