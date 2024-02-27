News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police appeal for witnesses after property targeted and damaged in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses following a criminal damage incident at a property in Knaresborough last week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th Feb 2024, 09:35 GMT
The incident happened on Chestnut Drive at around 9pm on Friday (February 23) and involved a group of young people kicking the door of a property and causing considerable damage.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information regarding any neighbouring properties that have CCTV which could help to identify those involved.

The police are appealing for witnesses after a property was targeted and damaged on Chestnut Drive in Knaresborough

Anyone with information that could assist the police with their investigation is asked to email [email protected]

You can also call 101, select option two and ask for Jessica Jordan.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240033637 when providing any details.