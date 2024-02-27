North Yorkshire Police appeal for witnesses after property targeted and damaged in Knaresborough
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened on Chestnut Drive at around 9pm on Friday (February 23) and involved a group of young people kicking the door of a property and causing considerable damage.
Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
In particular, they are appealing for information regarding any neighbouring properties that have CCTV which could help to identify those involved.
Anyone with information that could assist the police with their investigation is asked to email [email protected]
You can also call 101, select option two and ask for Jessica Jordan.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240033637 when providing any details.