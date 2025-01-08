North Yorkshire Police appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run in Harrogate leaves vehicle undrivable

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a vehicle was damaged in Harrogate last month.

It is believed to have happened between Friday 27 and Saturday 28 December on The Oval and involved an unknown vehicle hitting a stationary unattended Vauxhall Mokka.

It has caused damage and left the vehicle undrivable.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1668 Henderson.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240236624 when providing any details regarding the incident.