Police in Harrogate have identified a pattern of increased drug dealing and associated violent crime.

A new “county line” which is believed to originate from West Yorkshire is trafficking drugs into Harrogate via the road network and public transport.

In response to this issue, officers launched ‘Operation Roll’ at the start of June to target offenders and protect the most vulnerable in local communities.

North Yorkshire Police has seen an increase in drug dealing in Harrogate which is causing a spate of violence

In the first four weeks, nine arrests have been made and from the nine, four have been charged and remanded.

The team have also seized a taser, suspected drugs, cash and a mobile phone from the streets of Harrogate.

Several specialist officers are assigned to the proactive operation including neighbourhood policing officers, detectives, intelligence teams and officers from Operation Expedite – North Yorkshire Police’s Proactive Policing Team - who are working together to target and disrupt this new drug line.

They are currently working around the clock to gather intelligence, carry out warrants, patrol the county’s borders and intercept criminals.

The team operate predominantly in plain clothes and unmarked vehicles and a police dog, which is trained to detect drugs, is also being deployed to work at the transport hub in Harrogate to intercept the supply of drugs by train and bus.

Detective Chief Inspector Fionna McEwan, Harrogate’s Crime Commander who is leading the operation, said: “Harrogate is one of the safest places to live in the country, but we must not become complacent.

"This type of drug-related crime has no place in our community.

“I would like to reassure the public that I don’t believe there is a significant risk to local communities.

“The increased level of violence that we have seen recently has been targeted towards individuals who are involved in drug-related criminality.

“Driving this gang out of Harrogate is now a key priority for us and although we have seen success so far, there is more to be done.

“As always, and especially with drug related crime, I urge members of the public to help us by being vigilant and checking in on the younger and vulnerable people in our communities.

“Please look out for your neighbours, friends and relatives and know how to spot the signs if a person is at risk of Cuckooing.

"And please keep an eye out for the signs that younger or vulnerable people may be exploited by gangs and coerced into drug dealing for them.”

North Yorkshire Police has provided the following details of recent arrests that have been made...

Assault - Dragon Road, Harrogate – Thursday, June 8

A man in his 20s who was assaulted on Dragon Road in Harrogate sustained a serious injury to his leg.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing a wounding and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

A second man, also aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of causing a wounding, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, and possession of criminal property.

A third man, aged 52, was arrested on suspicion of processing criminal property and assisting an offender.

All three men were charged and remanded in custody to appear at York Crown Court on Monday, July 10.

(NYP Reference – 12230104602)

Police Stop – Chelmsford Avenue, Harrogate - Friday, June 23

At 9pm officers from Operation Expedite were on routine patrol on Chelmsford Avenue when they identified three men suspected to be linked to county lines drug dealing.

The three men spotted the officers and ran away but the team managed to detain two of the three men.

An 18-year-old man was in possession of a taser, 22 wraps of cocaine, £85 in cash and two mobile phones.

He was arrested on suspicion of procession with intent to supply a Class A drug and possession of a weapon.

He was charged and remanded in custody to appear at York Crown Court on Monday, July 31.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug and possession of criminal property.

He was interviewed and released on conditional bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Enquiries are continuing to locate the outstanding suspect.

(NYP Reference – 12230115980)

Police Warrant - King Edward Drive, Harrogate - Monday, June 26

Officers acted on intelligence and executed a warrant at a property on King Edwards Drive in Harrogate.

When they entered the property, a man was seen dropping a mobile phone into a toilet.

A 29-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were both arrested for supplying cocaine and a modern slavery offence.

A 35-year-old man was arrested for possession of a suspected Class A drug and modern slavery.

They were all interviewed and bailed with conditions which prevent them from entering North Yorkshire.

(NYP Reference - 12230118198)

Assault - Bower Road, Harrogate – Monday, June 26

A man in his 30s was assaulted and received an injury to his face.

A 41-year-old was arrested and later released.

(NYP Reference – 12230118424)

Anyone with concerns about county lines can speak to their local police on 101 or call 999 in an emergency.

