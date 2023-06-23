North Yorkshire Police appeal for information after two people assaulted during robbery in Knaresborough

The incident occurred at approximately 2am on Friday, June 23 when two victims were walking on Aspin Lane when they were approached by two men and assaulted.

One of the victims had their mobile phone stolen and the offenders left the area in a black Alfa Romeo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short time later, officers arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of robbery, possession of class A and class B drugs and drug driving.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information following a robbery in Knaresborough

An 18-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of class B drugs and both men currently remain in police custody.

Anyone who has any information, CCTV footage, or saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area should contact North Yorkshire Police to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

You should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Jenifer Doyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.