North Yorkshire Police appeal for information after man exposed himself in Harrogate

The incident in which a man exposed himself to members of the public in the gardens happened at around 2.40pm on Tuesday, February 8.

The man is described as a white man aged in his 40s with a pale complexion, an athletic build and with dark/grey cropped hair.

On the day of the incident, the man was seen wearing a tight fitting baseball cap, blue baggy trousers or shorts and dark shoes.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information and witnesses after a man exposed himself in Harlow Carr Gardens

If you saw the man or have any other information which could help the investigation, North Yorkshire Police are urging people to email [email protected] or call 101, press option two and ask for PC 791 Rudd.

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.