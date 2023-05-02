North Yorkshire Police appeal for information after lamb killed following attack by German Shepherd near Harrogate

Police say two ewes and the lamb were attacked by the large dog at around 11.20am on Wednesday April 26, with the lamb dying from its injuries.

Now officers want the public’s help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information from anyone that might have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident, or can assist in identifying the owner of the dog.

A lamb died in an incident of sheep worrying at Rainton, near Harrogate.

Anyone who has information that could assist is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask to speak to David Mackay.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

